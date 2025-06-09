Sign up
Photo 560
20250609 Heart Shaped Stained Glass
I took another day to rest and I'm feeling much better now. This heart-shaped stained glass piece was a gift from my daughter — one of her friends made it by hand. It's truly lovely.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
560
photos
26
followers
37
following
153% complete
560
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
9th June 2025 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
heart
,
stained
