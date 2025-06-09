Previous
20250609 Heart Shaped Stained Glass
Heart Shaped Stained Glass

I took another day to rest and I'm feeling much better now. This heart-shaped stained glass piece was a gift from my daughter — one of her friends made it by hand. It's truly lovely.
9th June 2025

Sylvia

