20250610 Hazy Sky

Brought my mirrorless camera out today, only for it to start pouring like crazy. Still, I managed to find an interesting subject that fits this week's 51Frames theme "Street Details" and took a few shots. But when I got home to upload them—surprise! No SD cards in the camera... they were both still in the card reader.



So, today's photo ended up being one taken from my condo, looking southeast. I zoomed in on the iconic Red Roses sign. What really stood out, though, was the sky—so hazy. The air quality is awful right now, likely due to the wildfires in Ontario or maybe even British Columbia. It’s wild how much the smoke is affecting us.