20250611 Artistic Hosta Pandora's Box
Photo 562

20250611 Artistic Hosta Pandora's Box

I took a walk around the neighborhood today with the goal of experimenting with multiple exposure. I captured this Hosta using three in-camera shots.
11th June 2025

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
