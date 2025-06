20250613 Formula 1 Austin Martin

It's Grand Prix weekend in Montreal, and the city is buzzing with energy. I attended a fantastic charity event—Grand Prix Tea Above the City—in support of More Than a Cure, an organization that provides vital financial assistance and services to help women navigate cancer diagnosis and treatment. The event was truly spectacular! I was stunned to see a Formula 1 Aston Martin displayed right on the penthouse deck. A successful and memorable experience all around.