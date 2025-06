20250614 Flywheels by the Fairway

My husband and I had a round of golf with another couple today. On our way to the clubhouse, we were surprised to see a large gathering at one of the few homes along the course. It turned out to be the annual "Flywheels by the Fairways" event, supporting Friends for Mental Health. Very cool to see so many classic cars—from the 1930s through the 1970s—on display as part of the event!