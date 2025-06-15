Sign up
Photo 567
20250615 _Lakeside View
We spent Father's Day at my daughter's country place. It was a perfect day to relax by the lake and take in the beautiful scenery.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
1
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
568
photos
27
followers
37
following
Tags
sand
,
water
,
view
,
chairs
,
lake
summerfield
ace
such a serene view. i like it. aces!
June 17th, 2025
