20250616 Daily Ritual

This week's 52Frames theme is "Daily Ritual." Every morning, I give my brain a workout with a routine of word and puzzle games. I start with Wordle and Canuckle (the Canadian version of Wordle), then move on to Quordle Daily and Quordle Sequence—both require solving four words. After that, I tackle Dordle (two words), followed by the daily Octordle, Octordle Sequence, and Octordle Rescue—each involving eight words.



Feeling tired yet? I’m not done! I wrap it all up with the New York Times Mini Crossword and the challenging Connections game. All of this usually takes me about 20 to 45 minutes. I'm hoping that with this daily mental exercise, dementia won't catch up to me before I hit my 90s—fingers crossed!