Montreal Trudeau Airport by sprphotos
Montreal Trudeau Airport

On my way to a photography workshop with my friend Leslie at The Palouse with photographer Thibault Roland - I will try to master Long Exposure.lol
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
