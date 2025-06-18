Previous
20250618 Palouse Falls by sprphotos
20250618 Palouse Falls

My friend Leslie and I left Seattle at 9 a.m. for Colfax—a 4.5-hour drive without stops (lol). Along the way, we made a detour to Palouse Falls to snap this shot
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
