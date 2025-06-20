Previous
20250620-Horse and Birds by sprphotos
20250620-Horse and Birds

Today we explored a few suburbs around Colfax and came across some horses — to our surprise, birds were perched on their backs. The horse looked at us curiously, almost as if posing for a photo. We were just lucky to catch the moment.
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
