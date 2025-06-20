Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 572
20250620-Horse and Birds
Today we explored a few suburbs around Colfax and came across some horses — to our surprise, birds were perched on their backs. The horse looked at us curiously, almost as if posing for a photo. We were just lucky to catch the moment.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
1
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
572
photos
27
followers
37
following
156% complete
View this month »
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th June 2025 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
horse
