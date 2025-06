20250621-Palous Sky - Long Exposure

Today was our first session with photographer Thibault Roland, who guided us through the process of setting up and capturing nearly perfect long exposure shots to create those dreamy, ethereal skies. We spent seven hours out in the field, and it was a real eye-opener for me. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience—and there’s more to come tomorrow!



This particular shot was taken late in the afternoon, when the sky was filled with dramatic, dark clouds—perfect conditions for a moody long exposure.