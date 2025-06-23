Previous
2025-06-23 Turbine in the Palouse by sprphotos
2025-06-23 Turbine in the Palouse

Wrapped up another awesome day shooting in the Palouse—this place never disappoints!
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
