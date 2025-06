2025-06-26 Silvia

It’s been a long day of travel—up at 4 a.m. to catch a 7:20 flight from Seattle to Montreal. I’m exhausted and didn’t have the energy to come up with a creative shot today, so here’s “Silvia,” the bag lady. She doesn’t get much use anymore thanks to the no plastic bag regulations. The trip was great, and it feels good to be home.