20250627 Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe Architecture
20250627 Ludwig Mies Van der Rohe Architecture

Located in the City of Westmount, Westmount Square is a landmark of timeless, classic architecture that opened in 1967. Designed in the International Style by renowned German American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the complex features two residential and two commercial towers clad in black anodized aluminum.
This particular tower is one of the residential buildings. All four towers are seamlessly linked by an indoor shopping concourse, which provides direct access to Montreal’s underground metro system—enhancing both convenience and connectivity.
