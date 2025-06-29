Previous
20250629 Star Sculpture by sprphotos
20250629 Star Sculpture

We passed the star sculpture on the way to our golf club—the lights inside change colors and are especially stunning at night. It was a wonderful day of golf and dinner with friends.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
