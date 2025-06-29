Sign up
Photo 580
20250629 Star Sculpture
We passed the star sculpture on the way to our golf club—the lights inside change colors and are especially stunning at night. It was a wonderful day of golf and dinner with friends.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Sylvia
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
star
