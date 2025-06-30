2025-06-30 Baby Blue Ferrari

Previous
Photo 581

Stayed close to home today, but something unexpected stood out—a baby blue Ferrari. I’ve never seen one in that color before. Had to capture it as both a first and my photo of the day!
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
