Previous
20250701 Framed by sprphotos
Photo 582

20250701 Framed

We were invited to a friend’s home for dinner, and it turned out to be a perfect evening for dining on the patio. This photo captures the view from their outdoor space.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact