Photo 586
20250705 Mr and Mrs
Mr. and Mrs. Mallard were waddling around our golf course pond today. Unfortunately, I only had my iPhone with me, so the photo quality isn’t the best.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
green
ducks
lily
pond
mallard
pads
waterlillies
