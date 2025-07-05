Previous
20250705 Mr and Mrs
20250705 Mr and Mrs

Mr. and Mrs. Mallard were waddling around our golf course pond today. Unfortunately, I only had my iPhone with me, so the photo quality isn’t the best.
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
