Photo 587
20250706 Ready for Action
My camera is set up in the living room—whenever the clouds come out I'm practicing long exposure techniques to capture the movement in the sky.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
sky
,
camera
,
black&white
