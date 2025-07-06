Previous
20250706 Ready for Action by sprphotos
20250706 Ready for Action

My camera is set up in the living room—whenever the clouds come out I'm practicing long exposure techniques to capture the movement in the sky.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
