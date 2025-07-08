Sign up
Photo 589
20250708 Large Leafy Plant
I spotted this striking plant with large leaves while out on a walk—it was growing in a planter. I tried searching online to identify it but didn’t have any luck. Does anyone know what it might be?
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2025 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
plant
,
leaves
,
leaf
