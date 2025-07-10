Previous
20250710 First hole by sprphotos
Photo 591

20250710 First hole

Played a round of golf today—our tee-off was just behind the clock on the Red Course. Had a great game!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
