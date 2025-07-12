Previous
20250712 Blue Heron by sprphotos
20250712 Blue Heron

Back at the golf club, we had just teed off on 3 Red and were making our way around the pond for my second shot from the fairway when I spotted a Blue Heron patiently waiting to catch its lunch.
Sylvia

I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
