Photo 593
20250712 Blue Heron
Back at the golf club, we had just teed off on 3 Red and were making our way around the pond for my second shot from the fairway when I spotted a Blue Heron patiently waiting to catch its lunch.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
593
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
12th July 2025 11:34am
water
bird
pond
blue-heron
