Photo 595
20250714 Bicycle Path ICM
I captured this shot using the Slow Shutter App on my iPhone, with a shutter speed of 1 second.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
596
photos
28
followers
37
following
Views
365
Tags
icm
slow_shutter
