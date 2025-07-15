Sign up
Previous
Photo 595
9 Blue Green
Another day of golf—hot weather, but a light breeze made it bearable. Had a great game. Taken from our Clubhouse balcony.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
595
photos
28
followers
37
following
163% complete
588
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2025 12:10pm
Tags
green
,
trees
,
golf
bkb in the city
ace
Nice looking course
July 16th, 2025
