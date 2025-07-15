Previous
9 Blue Green by sprphotos
9 Blue Green

Another day of golf—hot weather, but a light breeze made it bearable. Had a great game. Taken from our Clubhouse balcony.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Sylvia

I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
bkb in the city ace
Nice looking course
July 16th, 2025  
