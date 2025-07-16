20250716 Natalino Resto

Apologies for the one-day delay in posting! I had lunch with my dear friend Sharon at this lovely restaurant.



Info on the building from Google: Natalino, a restaurant in Dorval, Quebec, has a history rooted in a century-old building that was originally a general store and the first telephone location in the area. The restaurant, known for its Italian cuisine, was opened by the DeFazio brothers in 1986, carrying on family recipes. The building itself dates back to 1888, constructed by Joseph H. Decary.