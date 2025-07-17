Previous
20250717 Hydrangea by sprphotos
Photo 598

20250717 Hydrangea

Didn’t venture out today, Image of my silk flowers. SOOC.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
163% complete

