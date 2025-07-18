Previous
20250718 Mulitple Exposure by sprphotos
Photo 599

20250718 Mulitple Exposure

Back at the golf club. I had a wonderful day with my hubby. The natural forms of landscapes and trees make them ideal subjects for ICM multiple exposure shots.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
