20250718 Mulitple Exposure
Back at the golf club. I had a wonderful day with my hubby. The natural forms of landscapes and trees make them ideal subjects for ICM multiple exposure shots.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
green
,
trees
,
icm
,
multiple-exposure
