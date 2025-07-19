Previous
20250719 BBQ by sprphotos
20250719 BBQ

We were invited to our friend's new cottage. I can't recall the last time I saw a charcoal BBQ—though the lamb looked a bit scorched, it was absolutely delicious
19th July 2025

Sylvia

I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
