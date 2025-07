DJI_20250720 View of the City

My husband and I went for a walk to a nearby football/soccer field to practice flying our drone. Since we were close to home, we kept the drone at a low altitude—no more than 35 meters. To the left, you can see Mount Royal, a prominent hill in Montreal with a peak elevation of 233 meters (764 feet). In the background to the right, there’s a glimpse of our downtown skyline.