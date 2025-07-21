Previous
20250721 Unusual Crop by sprphotos
Photo 602

20250721 Unusual Crop

I took this shot for this week's 52Frames "Unusual Crop" theme. I deliberately positioned the flower to the right. Creating an asymmetrical balance, also cropped to guide your eye toward the expansive negative space.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact