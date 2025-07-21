Sign up
Photo 602
20250721 Unusual Crop
I took this shot for this week's 52Frames "Unusual Crop" theme. I deliberately positioned the flower to the right. Creating an asymmetrical balance, also cropped to guide your eye toward the expansive negative space.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Sylvia
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
1
365
NIKON Z 8
21st July 2025 4:05pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
flower
vase
high_key
unusual_crop
