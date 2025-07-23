Previous
20250723 The Piper by sprphotos
Photo 604

20250723 The Piper

With the Piper's tune, we're off to our holes, continuing a golf tradition for the Ladies Centennial that spans over a century. Our team did not play so well but we had a great time. We had a beautiful two days.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Sylvia

sprphotos
