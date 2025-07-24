Previous
20250724 The Standard Life Building by sprphotos
Photo 605

20250724 The Standard Life Building

Went for a walk downtown today. Parked my car and snapped this shot using the Slow Shutter App on my iPhone - 1 sec exposure just enough to give the image a slight blur.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
