20250726 DJI Kinsway Soccer Field

My husband and I were invited to his cousin’s 90th birthday celebration on Ault Island, near Cornwall. She was absolutely thrilled to see us!

On our way home, we made a quick stop at the Kingsway Soccer Field to practice with our drone.

In the photo, you can spot the two of us in the bottom left corner, focused on the controller. The drone captured just a few of the many soccer fields in the area.

In the background, you can see the scenic St. Lawrence River and the distant outline of Vermont. The waterway is surprisingly narrow here. Fun fact: from Akwesasne all the way to Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Canada–US border runs right down the center of the St. Lawrence River!
