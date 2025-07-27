Sign up
Previous
Photo 608
20250727 Tree Standing Tall
My hubby and I took the opportunity to play a round of golf. Despite the 30°C heat, we stayed well-hydrated and had a great time.
While teeing off on the 7th hole of our Blue course, I noticed a stunning tree nearby—possibly a Douglas Fir. I’ll have to ask the gardener about it next time I’m there.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
grass
