20250727 Tree Standing Tall by sprphotos
Photo 608

20250727 Tree Standing Tall

My hubby and I took the opportunity to play a round of golf. Despite the 30°C heat, we stayed well-hydrated and had a great time.

While teeing off on the 7th hole of our Blue course, I noticed a stunning tree nearby—possibly a Douglas Fir. I’ll have to ask the gardener about it next time I’m there.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
