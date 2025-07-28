20250728 Crysler 1983 LeBaron

On my way back to my condo, I spotted a 1983 Chrysler LeBaron parked in the guest area—definitely an odd fit for the setting. It sparked an idea, so I decided to create a composite using one of my photos from Havana, Cuba. I carefully selected the car, antenna and all, and pasted it into the Cuban backdrop. It’s not perfect, but I think it turned out pretty cool.



A little bit of history (thanks to Google): the Chrysler LeBaron Town and Country convertible was a compact car and part of the second generation, notable for reintroducing the convertible body style to the Chrysler lineup after a hiatus since 1976.

This particular one has even been modified with seat belts—an interesting touch for a car of its era.