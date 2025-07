20250729 Pink Clematis a la Monet

The gardens on our golf course are truly stunning, lovingly cared for by our dedicated gardener. I photographed a clematis bloom as my subject, inverted the image in photoshop, and applied the Spherize filter to diffuse the background.



To give it a painterly effect, I used the Monet filter in Topaz Studio 2, making a few personal adjustments for the final touch.