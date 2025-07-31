Sign up
Photo 612
20250731 DJI Switchback Driveway
My hubby and I had a fantastic day visiting our friend’s country home in North Hatley. We kicked things off with a drone training session—Claudio was incredibly patient throughout.
The scene captured here shows a new home being built right by the water, along with the long driveway leading to it.
Come winter, that switchback driveway is going to need a generous amount of salt!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
Sylvia
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
road
,
green
,
trees
,
landscape
,
driveway
