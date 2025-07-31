20250731 DJI Switchback Driveway

My hubby and I had a fantastic day visiting our friend’s country home in North Hatley. We kicked things off with a drone training session—Claudio was incredibly patient throughout.



The scene captured here shows a new home being built right by the water, along with the long driveway leading to it.



Come winter, that switchback driveway is going to need a generous amount of salt!