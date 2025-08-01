Previous
20250801 Window Clusters by sprphotos
Photo 613

20250801 Window Clusters

I recently discovered a new smartphone app called CamDE that lets you create double exposures.

I took the first shot of a building, then overlaid a second image—and voilà, window clusters appeared like magic.

To enhance the effect, I added a filter to give the image a cooler, blue-toned look.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact