Previous
Photo 616
20250804 Fill the Frame
Out on a walk in my neighbour. This shot is all about the plant—its rich colours and unique textures are magnified by the full-frame crop.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
4th August 2025 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
pink
