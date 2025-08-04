Previous
20250804 Fill the Frame by sprphotos
Photo 616

20250804 Fill the Frame

Out on a walk in my neighbour. This shot is all about the plant—its rich colours and unique textures are magnified by the full-frame crop.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact