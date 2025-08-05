Sign up
Previous
Photo 617
20250805 Hoya Bloom
The day flew by, and it wasn't until 11:14 PM that I remembered to take a photo. I captured this image of a Chinghungenis (Hoya) flower with my iPhone.
This plant has a compact, vine-like growth habit, making it perfect for hanging baskets. The Hoya is a prolific bloomer, producing these downward-facing flowers multiple times a year.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
1
1
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
617
photos
29
followers
38
following
169% complete
View this month »
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2025 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hoya
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
So pretty
August 7th, 2025
