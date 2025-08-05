Previous
20250805 Hoya Bloom by sprphotos
20250805 Hoya Bloom

The day flew by, and it wasn't until 11:14 PM that I remembered to take a photo. I captured this image of a Chinghungenis (Hoya) flower with my iPhone.

This plant has a compact, vine-like growth habit, making it perfect for hanging baskets. The Hoya is a prolific bloomer, producing these downward-facing flowers multiple times a year.
