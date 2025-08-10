Sign up
Photo 622
20250810 _Macro
I haven’t done macro photography in ages, but here’s a pink and white mini rose I captured. I experimented with several variations and chose this one by including the receptacle to add a touch of contrast. This was a 52Frames theme for this week.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
623
photos
29
followers
39
following
170% complete
View this month »
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
623
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
10th August 2025 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
rose
