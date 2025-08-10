Previous
Next
20250810 _Macro by sprphotos
Photo 622

20250810 _Macro

I haven’t done macro photography in ages, but here’s a pink and white mini rose I captured. I experimented with several variations and chose this one by including the receptacle to add a touch of contrast. This was a 52Frames theme for this week.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact