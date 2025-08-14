20250814 Burgundy Lion Pub

It was a quiet day. Jayne spent the afternoon visiting a friend who lives nearby. Later, we saw a news story about the Burgundy Lion Pub and its sign, and she suggested we have dinner there to show our support. As with most pubs, the atmosphere was lively—so much so that we could hardly hear ourselves talk. The food was decent, and overall it made for an interesting experience. The place is full of quirky signage, and here’s a shot of the kitchen entrance that I noticed on my way to the bathroom.



Because Montreal was hosting the Lasso Festival, the streets were filled with rowdy cowboys and girls in mini skirts and cowboy boots, which added even more to the lively atmosphere