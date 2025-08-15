20250815 Canada Maling Silos

Today, Jayne and I took a long walk to Victoria Village, shared a salad, and then caught a bus to make it back in time to head out again for an hour-long boat ride on the Bateau Mouche in Old Montreal. My hubby joined us, and afterwards we had dinner at the Hotel Nelligan Terrace. By the end of the day, we had logged over 13,000 steps and were completely exhausted.



Unfortunately, while leaning back to take a photo of the abandoned Canada Malting silos—standing unused since 1996 and now tied up in redevelopment plans facing delays and community opposition—my slight backward movement caused my favourite sunglasses to slip overboard. I wasn’t too happy about losing them, especially with the sun and heat to contend with, but in the grand scheme of things, it could have been worse. At least it was only the sunglasses that went overboard, not me… lol.

