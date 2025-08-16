20250816 Leonard Cohen Tribute

On Jayne’s last day, we headed downtown for some shopping along St. Catherine Street. Around 4:30, we stopped at Sir Winston Churchill Pub and treated ourselves to a vodka martini before walking back to my place. We ended the day with a quiet dinner at home, which we were all quite happy to do. This shot was taken at the corner of Crescent Street and De Maisonneuve—I cropped out the cars and road.



Leonard Cohen, as many know, was an extraordinary singer-songwriter, most famously known for his song Hallelujah.