20250817 Roof Top Patio by sprphotos
Photo 629

20250817 Roof Top Patio

Another day spent indoors—this is one of the many rooftops people transform into full patio seating areas, though I rarely see anyone actually sitting out and enjoying the space.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
173% complete

