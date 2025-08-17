Sign up
Photo 629
20250817 Roof Top Patio
Another day spent indoors—this is one of the many rooftops people transform into full patio seating areas, though I rarely see anyone actually sitting out and enjoying the space.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Sylvia
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
2
365
iPhone 16 Pro Max
17th August 2025 1:28pm
Public
architecture
roof
building
patio
