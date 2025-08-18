Sign up
Photo 630
20250818 Kaleidoscope
Apologies for posting so many images at once—it's been a very busy week. I did take a photo a day, just didn't get around to post them daily.
I have this colourful painting and thought it might look interesting after experimenting with the Kaleidoscope app on my iPhone.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
635
photos
29
followers
39
following
173% complete
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
KaleidaCam
Taken
18th August 2025 7:54pm
Tags
orange
,
abstract
,
kaleidoscope
Babs
ace
What a beautiful abstract.
August 24th, 2025
