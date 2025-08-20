Previous
20250820 Lewis Avenue by sprphotos
20250820 Lewis Avenue

On my way home, I passed by Lewis Avenue in Westmount, it is known for its picturesque gingerbread and greystone Victorian townhouses, developed around 1895.
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
