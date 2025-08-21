Previous
20250821 Reflection by sprphotos
20250821 Reflection

Another beautiful day at the golf club. I'm on the 10th hole Blue course looking towards the 14th hole. No wind hence the water being so calm and mirror like.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
