Previous
Next
20250822 Scruffy is hiding by sprphotos
Photo 634

20250822 Scruffy is hiding

We were invited to dinner at our friends’ amazing home, and luckily we were able to eat outdoors. Scruffy, my friend’s dog, seemed either a bit shy or smart enough to stay in the shade.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact