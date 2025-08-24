Sign up
Photo 636
20250824 Ocean View
My friend Louise and I set off to visit a longtime friend Diane in Maine. It was a long trip, but well worth it to be greeted by the salty ocean breeze and the soothing crash of the waves. A shot taken from the back of the house.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Sylvia
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
sky
water
ocean
chairs
Diana
ace
It could not get any better, beautiful capture and scene.
August 25th, 2025
